Letter: Military better honored at different location

I am not a veteran but I do respect and honor the military, especially our National Guard for all they do to protect our country and come to the aid in disasters of all kinds, but I disagree with the proposed expansion of our Heritage Center to accommodate an area to display and commemorate the military. Our Heritage Center tells of our state's history from before prehistoric times, our native citizens life on the plains here in North Dakota, through settlement and statehood. Our history will continue and the Heritage Center should continue telling the story of our state.