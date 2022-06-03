Letter: Mike Schmitz cares about Bismarck and its families

I could tell your readers that Mike Schmitz is an experienced financial leader, that he owns and operates a successful accounting business, that he will bring financial accountability to the city of Bismarck. He is all of those things, and those qualities will make him a good mayor.

But what your readers might not know and what, in my opinion, makes Mike especially qualified to be our mayor is that Mike is a stand-up guy. He’s the guy who drops whatever he’s doing to help a neighbor – no questions asked. He’s the guy who welcomed a young man facing a difficult family situation into his home to offer care, stability and guidance. He’s the guy who counsels married couples to help them form stronger relationships.

Mike cares about our city and our families. Mike and his wife, Janel, grew up in Bismarck. They raised their two sons in Bismarck. They are active in the community and in their church. I’ve known Mike for several years. He is an outstanding husband and father, a good friend, an excellent cook and a fervent basketball fan.

Mike is a true leader. He’ll put in the hard work needed to be mayor. He’ll listen to the needs of the citizens and build consensus. Mike doesn’t just talk the talk. He is a do-er and has the vision, experience and drive to lead Bismarck into the future.

The mayoral election is on June 14, only a few weeks away, and you deserve a say in who runs our city. Voting for Mike Schmitz is a vote for the future of Bismarck.

Tiffany Vinje, Bismarck

