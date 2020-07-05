Letter: Methane emissions need to be handled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent report by Carbon Tracker titled “Closing Time," links abandoned oil and gas wells to climate damaging methane emissions. The report is not revolutionary. For years, people have known that abandoned oil wells have been known to leak various gases, one of those gases being harmful methane gas.

To reduce emissions, like methane, it is important that abandoned wells get reclaimed in a timely manner. This is because methane is a powerful greenhouse gas with a global warming potential of up to 25 times more potent than carbon on a 100 year time scale.

Although I have generally opposed providing taxpayer dollars to benefit the oil industry, the move by the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources (NDDMR) and leaders at the North Dakota Industrial Commission to direct CARES Act money to reclaiming North Dakota’s abandoned oil wells is a step in the right direction when it comes to reducing methane emissions from abandoned wells.