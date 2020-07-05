Letter: Methane emissions need to be handled

A recent report by Carbon Tracker titled “Closing Time," links abandoned oil and gas wells to climate damaging methane emissions. The report is not revolutionary. For years, people have known that abandoned oil wells have been known to leak various gases, one of those gases being harmful methane gas.
To reduce emissions, like methane, it is important that abandoned wells get reclaimed in a timely manner. This is because methane is a powerful greenhouse gas with a global warming potential of up to 25 times more potent than carbon on a 100 year time scale.
Although I have generally opposed providing taxpayer dollars to benefit the oil industry, the move by the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources (NDDMR) and leaders at the North Dakota Industrial Commission to direct CARES Act money to reclaiming North Dakota’s abandoned oil wells is a step in the right direction when it comes to reducing methane emissions from abandoned wells.
Methane emissions also come from active oil and gas wells. If North Dakota state officials want to reduce methane emissions they will also have to stop supporting the roll-back of Obama era methane regulations. A proposal is currently being mulled over to weaken the 2016 Obama Administration EPA Methane Rule. If North Dakota officials were serious about reducing methane emissions they should be in opposition to the proposed changes to the 2016 methane regulations.
In my view we need to address active and abandoned well emissions. As a result, I urge North Dakota officials to continue to plug abandoned wells, while at the same time push back against the Trump Administration roll-backs of the Obama era methane rules. We will only solve the methane problem by addressing both active and abandoned oil wells.
Lisa DeVille, Mandaree
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!