Last spring, North Dakota eagerly welcomed the building of a $432 million metallic minerals processing plant for a proposed nickel-copper mine in Minnesota which will add to the state’s brownfield site in Mercer County. Roughly $114 million of that is coming as “green largesse” from President Biden’s Department of Energy through the federal Inflation Reduction Act. The so-called Tamarack mine in Aitkin County Minnesota is being boldly -- but falsely-- pitched as “green mining.”

Located in northern Minnesota very near the historic lands, waters and sacred wild rice (or manoomin) sites of the Anishinaabe, the mine will extract nickel and other metals, purportedly for the production of electric vehicle batteries. While Gov. Burgum has embraced this processing plant, Native groups and local residents in Minnesota are saying, “Not so fast.”

Talon Metals, an offshore exploration and marketing company, and its partner Rio Tinto-Kennecott, a global mining giant with a controversial, if not terrible, extraction record on Indigenous lands worldwide, have chosen North Dakota as a dumping grounds to help it, in part, avoid the environmental review coming soon as Minnesota’s mine permitting process gets underway.

According to a Star Tribune story last fall, based on claims by Talon, “North Dakota will reduce surface disturbance at the Tamarack site by about half… As a result, both in terms of scope and workload, the permitting process is significantly reduced since they would apply only to the underground mine and rail-loading surface operations.”

Both the Sandy Lake Indigenous community and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe opposed to the mine, pointed out that their treaty-protected lands and Minnesota’s environment will still face fallout from the other half of the operation, including risk of sulfuric acid, reduced aquifer and lake levels and related problems on ceded Anishinaabe treaty lands: “Talon Metals' announcement that it intends to move components of its nickel processing operations to North Dakota acknowledges the risks that this proposed mine poses to our community and land," according to a statement issued by Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin of the Mille Lacs Band. "A change in location does not eliminate concerns about the impact that a nickel mine ... will have on the environment, surrounding communities, and our band's cultural practices.”

Here are just a few facts that assure us that a “green mine” is not possible, but in fact an oxymoron. Due to North America’s extremely lax and outdated approach to regulation and accountability, mining operations here are always dangerous and toxic. History assures us this mine, like others, will most likely result in a Superfund site that will poison Native communities and pass the buck on to us.

The new Minnesota project will be undertaken with the utmost respect for the environment and will take into consideration the concerns of the ancestral communities on the lands, they say. But plans for a copper operation in Arizona, some 60 miles outside of Phoenix, point to the contrary. The Resolution Copper project, also being undertaken by Rio Tinto, has the potential to yield the company some $1 billion annually over the mine’s lifetime, at the cost of the ancestral grounds of the Apache people.

In Utah, the Bingham Canyon Mine in Salt Lake County is one of the largest open-pit copper mines in the world. Significant groundwater contamination has resulted from mining operations undertaken in the canyon, which has led to Kennecott remediating more than 10,000 acres of a total 40,000 impacted by its operations, with a price tag of more than $450 million. In addition, the operation is the leading facility for toxic releases in the state of Utah. The entirety of its operations is believed to account for 3.5% of Salt Lake Valley’s air pollution, and the operation continues to garner criticism for belching some 6,250 pounds of lead into the air each year.

No mining operation will leave the land untouched, no matter what word weaseling a marketing department like Talon may produce. The fates of our ancestral lands should not be threatened by short-sighted solutions generated by the tweets of auto manufacturers and oligarchs and the half-baked policies of politicians looking to soothe voters with green buzzwords. The operations proposed in Minnesota and Arizona will leave our lands sullied beyond recognition and defile lands we hold as sacred as other cultures around the world hold theirs.

Sacrifices must be made to meet this challenge of climate change. But destroying our environment and the sacred lands of Indigenous peoples will just create new problems and perpetuate the tired boom-and-bust culture we all have come to know. Today those sacrifices are being asked of the wrong people. It is the “haves” who must give up, not the “have-nots.”