Letter: Mentorship helping future entrepreneurs

The Nov. 13, 2016 edition of Entrepreneur Magazine published an article titled “Learning, Earning and Returning: The 3 Stages of a Fulfilling Life” (https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/284706) The author summarized the stages by explaining that early in your life you learn, in the middle stage of your life/career you earn money, the third stage and in my mind the most fulfilling, is returning – helping others.

January is National Mentoring Month. It is a time to recognize the efforts of the millions of people across the country who volunteer to become a mentor. It might also be a good time for you to think about returning and helping others.

One of those opportunities is SCORE (https://www.score.org/). SCORE is proud to have the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors. We help thousands of entrepreneurs start and grow their small businesses every year.

Our volunteers give back to their communities in North Dakota and pass on their knowledge to the next generation of entrepreneurs. Last year, we conducted over 1,200 sessions with over 450 clients and helped create over 150 new businesses in North Dakota!

Whether you have owned your own small business, worked in a Fortune 500 company, attend college, are retired and have a sincere commitment for helping small businesses, there is a place for you as a SCORE volunteer. Join our team of 100+ diverse volunteers in communities across North Dakota and share your talents and expertise with the small business community. Apply at https://www.score.org/volunteer.

Del Carver, Fargo

SCORE district director, North Dakota

