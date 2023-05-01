I was fortunate to grow up on a farm in North Dakota. I was always around animals. Most of the time I could walk around, pet, ride and play with the animals. Then one day when you least expect it. One of those animals would go crazy and viciously attack you, someone else, another animal or anyone who gets in its way. It is out to kill, there is no rational reason for its behavior, it has gone crazy and is very dangerous. There is no prior warning or indication that this may happen or when this may happen! It just happens! No therapy, medication or government regulation could have prevented the animal’s behavior. That is why it is so difficult to predict or prevent the next time a crazy person decides to kill people. We just don’t know who or when someone will snap which is why gun control will never work!