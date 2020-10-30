Letter: Memorial represents coronavirus deaths

I put together the Covid Memorial Project that is currently on display at the Capitol.

Each flag represents two people who have passed as a result of coming in contact with Coronavirus.

I ask this question of every person who spoke against the mask mandate.

How many deaths will it take?

How many deaths will it take before you place a mask on your face and help protect your fellow human beings and put your protection in their hands?

Personal responsibility.

One last question. Have you had to listen to your loved one struggle to breathe because you couldn't be there in person?

The Memorial is in place through Monday Nov 2. Stop by and visit. I won't be there on Saturday because I am going to attend my Mother's graveside service.

Carl Young, Bismarck

