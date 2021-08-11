Letter: Medina loses bank, but not hope

Big News In Medina!

On 30th of July 2021 The Choice Financial Bank of Medina closed down.

It's a very sad time for our town.

The other day, after we emptied the Bank Box, that our family has had for many, many years....we were prompted to write these words as an expression of what we, and so many of the citizens of Medina, are feeling.

The Medina Bank Is Closing Down

The Medina Bank is closing down

It’s a sad, sad time in our town

The Times have changed is what they say

But for us it’s a sad, sad day

When the railroad and the settlers came

Before Medina had a name

For 100 years maybe more

A bank was there with an open door

When times were bad and times were good

The Medina Bank did what it could

To help a farmer build a barn

Or make a loan to save the farm