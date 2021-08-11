Letter: Medina loses bank, but not hope

Big News In Medina!
On 30th of July 2021 The Choice Financial Bank of Medina closed down.
It's a very sad time for our town.
The other day, after we emptied the Bank Box, that our family has had for many, many years....we were prompted to write these words as an expression of what we, and so many of the citizens of Medina, are feeling.
The Medina Bank Is Closing Down
The Medina Bank is closing down
It’s a sad, sad time in our town
The Times have changed is what they say
But for us it’s a sad, sad day
When the railroad and the settlers came
Before Medina had a name
For 100 years maybe more
A bank was there with an open door
When times were bad and times were good
The Medina Bank did what it could
To help a farmer build a barn
Or make a loan to save the farm
Now The Medina Bank is closing down
It’s a sad, sad time in our town
The Times have changed is what they say
But for us it’s a sad, sad day.
But Wait! The news is in, We just heard
Now several banks have sent the word
They know our bank is closing down
They want to open in our town!
The Times have changed.... we're glad to say
We're looking toward a happy day!
This a story about a small town's resilience and "never give up" attitude!
We thought you might be interested.
Betty and Sheila Bitterman, Medina