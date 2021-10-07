Letter: Medicare should cover early cancer screening

Every day I count my blessings to be a survivor of a cancer for which there is no early detection test. It makes sense to me that when a test is available to detect certain types of cancer it should be utilized to the fullest potential. Early detection generally leads to better outcomes and many times even cures. I’m excited about new technology to improve cancer early detection and save lives. Several companies are developing blood tests to detect multiple cancers early that would complement existing early detection tests.

These tests could be life-changing, but only if people can access them. That’s the message I shared with my members of Congress during virtual meetings for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network lobby day. I asked them to support legislation to increase cancer screening and early detection in Medicare.

This bipartisan legislation would create a pathway for Medicare to cover this new technology following FDA approval. It would ensure that those on Medicare don’t face unacceptable delays in accessing these new tests, which is important since Medicare already covers early detection tests for common cancers, including breast, colorectal and prostate cancers. People on Medicare must have access to new screening options.