Letter: Medicare cuts costs, funds then redirected

Our government helping us during the Covid crisis: Please wear masks when in public! Please limit large public gatherings and family get togethers! Wash your hands and use sanitizer! Get the vaccine when available to you! Do not visit the elderly in nursing homes they are vulnerable! Take this money we are sending you whether you need it or not!

Medicare helping the vulnerable elderly during the Covid crisis: If you get Covid and are transported from the hospital to a Covid unit at a nursing home we will deny the ambulance claim because it is medically unnecessary! What if I die five days later? Your wife must file a claim with us and also prove she is the executor of your estate!

Moral of the story: Medicare trying to cut costs so our government can needlessly send it elsewhere! True story!

Wayne Sellner, Bismarck

