Letter: Medical knowledge will get us back to work

Now is the time to use new medical breakthroughs to develop back-to-work strategies

Globally we have largely been playing defense when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Our greatest attention for the general population has rightly been on protection and avoidance strategies, especially with our most vulnerable populations.

Recently, more breakthroughs have been announced that can put the United States on the offense in addressing the pandemic.

Good news has filtered out about major progress in our ability to deal with COVID-19. Mayo Clinic and others are announcing tests for antibodies, which is a valuable tool to determine immune status. Word also out of Vanderbilt University, where Dr. Naji Abumrad and his colleagues have promising developments to allow us to produce immunity to the virus. A priority effort that is being fast-tracked and assisted by many partners.

Findings such as these can and should be an important part of our “back-to-work” strategy to reignite our economy. Individuals who have a protective titer and have immunity, but with no active virus could be cleared to return to work without the fear of getting or spreading the virus.