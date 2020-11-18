Letter: Media, Biden do not call elections

The media and Joe Biden do not call the election! According to the 44 states that have, President Trump has 232 EC votes while Joe Biden has 226 votes. Joe Biden stated he did not need votes to win and admitted to having the biggest election fraud organization. Freudian slip or divine intervention? Clearly his fraudulent pathway to winning is being exposed. Democrats call for unity now but they never supported President Trump. President Trump will have four more years in the White House, God willing. Then we can all unite under our victorious President Trump.