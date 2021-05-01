Letter: Measure backed by grass roots group

Protect North Dakota’s Constitution – a grass roots effort empowering citizens and strengthening our Constitution.

Our sponsoring group consists of North Dakota citizens who are farmers, ranchers, retired military, public servants, small business owners, oil and gas workers, and yes, bankers from every corner of the state, from Fargo to Williston, and Dickinson to Grand Forks. We are a truly grass roots effort and that will become exceedingly obvious as our movement grows.

Imagine our confusion when letters to the editor called us “Big Business,” “Big Oil,” “Big Bankers” and members of the “Good Old Boys” network. It’s as if these names were pulled from a partisan playbook and hurled at us. This is not a partisan issue, it’s not a blue issue or a red issue – this is a North Dakota issue.

The true issue -- the North Dakota Constitution is under attack, facing a proposed amendment by initiated measure in every election cycle over the past decade. For comparison, the U.S. Constitution is rarely amended and requires a rigorous process including supermajority approval and ratification by the states. Our state Constitution can be changed with a simple majority of 50% plus one.