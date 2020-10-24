Letter: Measure 2 dangerous, misguided

When I was growing up, our family conversations around the dinner table often ended with, “You always have to trust the people.” This is one of the beliefs that led me to the governor’s office and my desire to serve the people of North Dakota.

I cut my political teeth on the 1989 tax referrals and gained a healthy respect for this method for our citizens to shape their own government policy.

Article III of the North Dakota state Constitution is titled “Powers Reserved to the People.” These powers initiate both statutory law and Constitution changes, the power to refer legislation, and the power to recall elected officials. As people have engaged in referral efforts, our state is better off because of the citizens who have exercised these powers.

Measure 2 would insert the Legislature into the process of approving constitutional measures, effectively allowing the Legislature to veto the voters. If our elected officials shoot down a citizen approved constitutional measure, we’d have to start all over again. Asking the voters of North Dakota to relinquish the powers their Constitution reserves to them is a dangerous and misguided proposition that was set forth by our legislative body.