Letter: Measure 1 won't solve DC gridlock

Measure 1 would affect our part-time legislature in North Dakota – not federal officials in Washington.

When I talk to my friends and neighbors who support term limits, they mainly cite gridlock and corruption in Washington. Those are understandable frustrations but voting for Measure 1 won’t do anything to solve them.

Measure 1 would affect our part-time legislature here in North Dakota – not federal officials in Washington. Passing this won’t hurt dinosaurs like Nancy Pelosi; it will only rob North Dakotans of our ability to cultivate the great leadership we have had for decades in our state.

Out-of-state special interests have cleverly framed this as a sweeping reform but conveniently forget to mention that this does nothing to address Washington’s issues. That’s because they know this Measure will only usher more special interests into the state legislature each cycle, hurting North Dakota constituents who rely on dependable representation.

Vote “No” on Measure 1.

Corby Kemmer, Bismarck

Executive director, North Dakota Republican Party