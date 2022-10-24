Letter: Measure 1 is not perfect

As citizens of North Dakota, we have the right to propose initiated measures, which means that when we go to vote, we have the duty to understand exactly what each measure will do.

A Constitutional measure changes our States Constitution by only a majority plus one vote; not a two-thirds majority vote, making us a target for out-of-state interest groups to push their agendas on us. After it passes, the only way to amend/repeal is through another majority vote of the people. It is imperative the wording of a Constitutional Measure is perfect, and we don’t only agree with part of the measure.

Measure 1 is a Constitutional Measure and here are the flaws I see:

• Only includes the Governor and the State Legislature and not any other statewide offices.

• Only allows 8 years in the Legislature for a lifetime, which is only 4 sessions with our biennial Legislature.

• Some legislators will only be allowed to serve for 6 years instead of 8 years.

• Only allows amendments to the law by the initiated measure process.

• Creates a government mandate on who we can choose at the ballot box.

• $816,000 funded by out-of-state special interest groups and only $6,100 spent by in-state donors.

The legislators of North Dakota work for the people of the state. Our tax dollars pay them to be there for us. We have several employees on our farm/ranch who have worked with us for over 25 years. We consider them assets, not detriments.

A no vote does not mean one is against the idea, it only means the measure isn’t good law. Remember, it’s a Constitutional Measure that needs to be absolutely perfect to pass!

Vote NO on Measure 1!

Erika Kenner, Leeds