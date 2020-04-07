Letter: MDU rate increase comes at bad time

Our latest MDU bill included an insert notifying us that effective on and after March 1, 2020, we are subject to a rate increase of $2.27 per month. The increase was approved by the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which consists of Brian Kroshus, Julie Fedorchak, and Randy Christmann.
MDU Resources was one of many companies that benefited from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law in December 2017. On March 9, 2018, MDU notified customers that they would be lowering the electric rate an average of $3.65 per customer to be credited on a future bill.
A report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, covered the first year following passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The report covers 379 companies from the Fortune list that were profitable in 2018 and finds that 91 paid an effective federal tax rate of 0% or less. Those companies come from a wide range of industries, and include the likes of Amazon, Starbucks and MDU Resources.
According to an article by Jessica Holdman in The Bismarck Tribune (February 7, 2018) speaking about MDU, “In the first quarter of 2018, the company had earnings of $41.9 million, or 22 cents per share, compared to first quarter 2017 earnings of $35.5 million…The construction services business more than doubled its first quarter earnings compared to last year, $15.1 million compared to $7.4 million in first quarter 2017. The business set a revenue record in 2017 and, with the way things are going, expects it could set another for 2018.”
It is unconscionable, especially during this time when so many are struggling, that MDU is so greedy.
Rita Bartholomew, Bismarck
