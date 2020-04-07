Letter: MDU rate increase comes at bad time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our latest MDU bill included an insert notifying us that effective on and after March 1, 2020, we are subject to a rate increase of $2.27 per month. The increase was approved by the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which consists of Brian Kroshus, Julie Fedorchak, and Randy Christmann.

MDU Resources was one of many companies that benefited from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law in December 2017. On March 9, 2018, MDU notified customers that they would be lowering the electric rate an average of $3.65 per customer to be credited on a future bill.

A report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, covered the first year following passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The report covers 379 companies from the Fortune list that were profitable in 2018 and finds that 91 paid an effective federal tax rate of 0% or less. Those companies come from a wide range of industries, and include the likes of Amazon, Starbucks and MDU Resources.