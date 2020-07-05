Letter: McLean County losing great leader in Delzer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County is saying goodbye to a great representative for District 8 in Jeff Delzer. He stood up for farmers and ranchers. Both Democrats and Republicans alike supported Mr. Delzer.

As former Gov. Ed Schafer stated in the MCLEAN COUNTY EXTRA June 8, 2020, "I have known him and worked with Jeff for 30 years and believe him to be a good man and a fine public servant."

Ed Schafer goes onto say that, "It has been my experience that Representative Delzer has always been a solid conservative voice in the legislature." Hats off to Jeff Delzer for serving McLean County for 25 years! Hopefully, our new representative will serve us as faithfully.

DeAnn Miller, Underwood

