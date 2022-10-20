 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: McCarthy's comments on debt ceiling are shocking

  • 0

I am shocked beyond belief. Kevin McCarthy who is expected to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives stated -- and this is no joke -- that if his party gains control of the U.S. House next year his party will not raise the debt ceiling (usually done so the government can continue to pay its bills) and will demand cuts to Social Security, Medicare benefits and military pension spending. Also the government would default on its debt would potentially would crash our economy. This is incredulous! I cannot believe with our economy about to go into a recession and prices are skyrocketing he would consider such a move! This would be devastating! I'm shocked that he would say such a thing and right before the midterm elections! This is madness and not the America that is the pre-eminent world economic superpower! People of faith need to pray for our nation.

Pat Crotty, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News