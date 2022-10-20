Letter: McCarthy's comments on debt ceiling are shocking

I am shocked beyond belief. Kevin McCarthy who is expected to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives stated -- and this is no joke -- that if his party gains control of the U.S. House next year his party will not raise the debt ceiling (usually done so the government can continue to pay its bills) and will demand cuts to Social Security, Medicare benefits and military pension spending. Also the government would default on its debt would potentially would crash our economy. This is incredulous! I cannot believe with our economy about to go into a recession and prices are skyrocketing he would consider such a move! This would be devastating! I'm shocked that he would say such a thing and right before the midterm elections! This is madness and not the America that is the pre-eminent world economic superpower! People of faith need to pray for our nation.