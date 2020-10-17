Letter: Matthews is strong leader for Burleigh

Becky Mathews is running for the Burleigh County Commission, and she is an outstanding candidate. COVID-19 has disrupted lives and wreaked havoc on communities all across the country. And through it all, we have learned that having strong local leadership, is vital. Becky Matthews is a strong leader. When she sees a need in her community, she is the first person to show up, and problem solve. She also wears many hats day to day, which gives her a diverse background. She has a degree in occupational therapy, because she has a passion for helping people. She is an organizer. She is devoted to her family and families around her. She has made Bismarck her home for the past 19 years, where she has tirelessly worked, volunteered, and advocated, to make the area a great place to do business, be involved, receive an enriching education, and raise children. In a place where women are farmers/ranchers, doctors, business leaders, creators, bankers, caretakers, and so much more, it is important to have their diverse interests heard in local decisions. Becky Matthews represents diverse and balanced interests. She listens. She is committed to the strength of her community. She is a leader who not only shows up, but she gets the job done. It only makes sense to vote Becky Matthews for Burleigh County!