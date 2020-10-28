Letter: Masks will have big impact on COVID-19

While they won’t solve every aspect of this emergency, they’re the single most efficient and effective measure we can take. That’s because wearing a mask reduces the spread of the virus to others and if we collectively can do this, then we’ll slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

- Putting increased pressure on the health care system. We’re so fortunate in our area of the country to have access to the kind of health care resources that we do. The nurses, doctors and staff at CHI St. Alexius and Sanford Health have responded in an incredible way, but we have to do our part. While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, we want to make sure our hospitals continue to have the space they need to take care of us. It’s not just COVID-19 patients who are in the hospital. More than 80% of patients in the hospital are receiving care not related to COVID, such as recovering from a heart attack or stroke. Our hospitals have always answered the call when we’ve needed them. It’s time for us to do our part and help them during these unprecedented times by helping flatten the curve of infection.