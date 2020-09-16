Letter: Masks show common sense, respect, caring

The two articles on the front page of The Bismarck Tribune are sadly incomprehensible. “Commission unanimously votes down mask mandate” followed by “Burleigh-Morton sees big jump in COVID-19 cases.” The three new coronavirus-related deaths is stated in the second writing. Do we not believe there is a public health emergency? Do we not believe that “liberty and freedom” applies to ALL people? Do not those wearing masks have the freedom and liberty to go about in safety from those unmasked who unknowingly may be carriers? If so, then drunken drivers may travel about as they just may not kill or cripple another human. Drug addicts may only destroy themselves and no one else. Maybe rules of respect, caring and responsibility apply only when written down on paper? Maybe “the sacrifices we’ve made over the last six months” need not continue for the next six months if the simplicity of wearing a mask is responsibly taken on by everyone. Common sense, respect and caring make a big difference in all of life. Consider this everyone.