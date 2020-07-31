Letter: Masks are key to schools reopening

Local school districts are planning for school reopenings. It is best to “plan for the worst and hope for the best," a prudent approach to take during a time of increasing COVID-19 cases in July. Why have COVID-19 cases increased during the summer? It is because of the failure of many North Dakotans to socially distance and wear masks.
School districts are under significant pressure to get it right, for if they don’t, COVID-19 cases could explode this fall. The following suggestions should be considered:
• Students, staff and visitors should be required to wear a mask during school activities. Exceptions should be made for those with autism or other conditions.
• Schools should considered starting instruction with a hybrid model: staggered schedules with combination of in-person and remote learning. If the expected surge in COVID-19 does not occur, shifting to more in-person education could be accomplished later in the fall. Rural schools with small class may be able to safely start in-person school if mask usage is high.
• School breakfast and lunch in the classroom.
• Some parents will not be confident in the ability of schools to provide a safe environment for their children and opportunities for remote learning should be enhanced without penalties for those students.
State leaders need to do a much better job in encouraging or requiring mask use. The CDC recommended mask use in early April and nearly four months later, many are not wearing them. When the governor gives a news conference, he should wear a mask. Same for the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Public service announcements should encourage mask use. Surveys of mask use should occur. If mask use does not materially increase, a statewide mask order should be given.
Help out our children and school staff -- JUST WEAR THE MASK!
Stephen McDonough, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!