Letter: Masks are key to schools reopening

Local school districts are planning for school reopenings. It is best to “plan for the worst and hope for the best," a prudent approach to take during a time of increasing COVID-19 cases in July. Why have COVID-19 cases increased during the summer? It is because of the failure of many North Dakotans to socially distance and wear masks.

School districts are under significant pressure to get it right, for if they don’t, COVID-19 cases could explode this fall. The following suggestions should be considered:

• Students, staff and visitors should be required to wear a mask during school activities. Exceptions should be made for those with autism or other conditions.

• Schools should considered starting instruction with a hybrid model: staggered schedules with combination of in-person and remote learning. If the expected surge in COVID-19 does not occur, shifting to more in-person education could be accomplished later in the fall. Rural schools with small class may be able to safely start in-person school if mask usage is high.

• School breakfast and lunch in the classroom.