Letter: Mask rules not a political issue

Well the North Dakota Legislature has shown, as they seem to do each session, they are still capable of colossal stupidity and petty vindictiveness by overriding Governor Burgum’s veto of House Bill 1323 banning state issued masking mandates. It is so sad that our elected politicians at all levels have turned a medical/scientific issue into heated partisan political issue, thereby seriously exacerbating the pandemic. It makes as much sense as making a similar issue out of whether the toilet paper should come over the top or bottom of the roll.