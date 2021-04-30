 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mask rules not a political issue
0 comments

Letter: Mask rules not a political issue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Well the North Dakota Legislature has shown, as they seem to do each session, they are still capable of colossal stupidity and petty vindictiveness by overriding Governor Burgum’s veto of House Bill 1323 banning state issued masking mandates. It is so sad that our elected politicians at all levels have turned a medical/scientific issue into heated partisan political issue, thereby seriously exacerbating the pandemic. It makes as much sense as making a similar issue out of whether the toilet paper should come over the top or bottom of the roll.

John Haas, Lefor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News