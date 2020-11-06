Letter: Mask mandates not the answer

We’ve all heard the famous quote: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” I believe this can be applied to our present situation.

Consider the question: Does a mask mandate reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus?

Let’s examine two states whose COVID-19 infection rate has been similar to that of North Dakota, specifically having a relatively low and flat curve (until recently) since the introduction of the virus earlier this year.

First, look at our neighbors to the west, who share with North Dakota an abundance of farmland and general spaciousness. In July, the Montana governor issued a mask mandate, which continues to this day. Did that action prevent a recent spike in COVID-19 cases? No. Their cases are spiking, just like ours.

Now, consider Wisconsin. The governor of Wisconsin issued a mask mandate effective Aug. 1. It was set to expire in September, but was extended and continues to this day. Did the mandate prevent a recent spike in cases? No. Their cases are spiking now, too.