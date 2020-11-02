Letter: Mask mandate will save lives

So when will enough positive results and deaths be enough for Governor Burgum, Morton County commissioners, and the Mandan mayor and city commissioners to enact a mask mandate?
I have emailed the Morton County commissioners, Mandan’s mayor, and Mandan’s city commissioners.
As is the norm, with Mandan's “leaders,” there is no response, so far, from the mayor and a couple of the commissioners. I challenged them to be leaders and not followers. One great response was “If you wanted to be a leader, why did you not run for city commission?” WOW! I’d say it’s time to retire.
It is obvious to a lot of us that “personal responsibility” isn’t working.
Look, I am all for the rights of the people but clearly this current system is NOT working.
Will a mandate be unpopular to some – YES.
Will a mandate save lives – YES.
Will a mandate curb the spread - YES.
To all of you claiming your personal rights will be violated – what will you be thinking when YOU contract COVID or one of YOUR relatives dies from it?
Personal rights will mean very little at that point.
It’s time our elected officials stop worrying about what it will do to them at the polls and do what’s right.
It’s time to at least TRY to get this under control. Doing nothing is not acceptable.
There doesn’t need to be fines, etc., but businesses need to say NO to those that will not wear a mask.
Is it going to hurt business – YES. For the short term. But would you as a business owner rather have no business during another lockdown or possibly make a customer walk away for not wearing a mask?
THANK YOU to all our teachers and health care workers!
Brad Volk, Mandan
