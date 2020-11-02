Letter: Mask mandate will save lives

So when will enough positive results and deaths be enough for Governor Burgum, Morton County commissioners, and the Mandan mayor and city commissioners to enact a mask mandate?

I have emailed the Morton County commissioners, Mandan’s mayor, and Mandan’s city commissioners.

As is the norm, with Mandan's “leaders,” there is no response, so far, from the mayor and a couple of the commissioners. I challenged them to be leaders and not followers. One great response was “If you wanted to be a leader, why did you not run for city commission?” WOW! I’d say it’s time to retire.

It is obvious to a lot of us that “personal responsibility” isn’t working.

Look, I am all for the rights of the people but clearly this current system is NOT working.

Will a mandate be unpopular to some – YES.

Will a mandate save lives – YES.

Will a mandate curb the spread - YES.

To all of you claiming your personal rights will be violated – what will you be thinking when YOU contract COVID or one of YOUR relatives dies from it?

Personal rights will mean very little at that point.