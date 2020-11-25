Letter: Mask mandate protects others

Thank you governor for issuing a mask mandate. It means a lot to me to keep my fellow nursing co-workers and their and my family safe. I think if I see one more Facebook post about not living in fear and not following the mandate and not enforcing the mandate I will scream!
Several points need to be made. 1. The mandate is not about just YOU. It is to protect the vulnerable and essential workers and other people, so it has nothing to do with YOU living in fear.
2. During World War II there was rationing of gas, tires, sugar and many other essentials. There had to be a total blackout each evening and there was an enforcement warden that drove around to make sure it was being done. And it lasted for four-plus years, not for a few weeks.
3. If we want our children to have in-school learning and to enjoy their sports, their homecomings, their proms, their graduations, etc., then we wear a mask for them. It is what parents and grandparents do for their children and grandchildren. It is what we do for our co-workers and our parents.
4. I always thought law enforcement took an oath to uphold the law I did not think they had the right to pick and choose which laws they will enforce and which ones they won't. Same with us -- we can't decide that if we want to go through a red light we can or go 20 miles over the speed limit we can or drive on the wrong side of the road we can. We are expected to follow the laws of the land whether we like them or not. That's what a good citizen does. So hate to tell you, but IT IS NOT ABOUT YOU.
Claudia Volk, Wilton
