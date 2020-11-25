Letter: Mask mandate protects others

Thank you governor for issuing a mask mandate. It means a lot to me to keep my fellow nursing co-workers and their and my family safe. I think if I see one more Facebook post about not living in fear and not following the mandate and not enforcing the mandate I will scream!

Several points need to be made. 1. The mandate is not about just YOU. It is to protect the vulnerable and essential workers and other people, so it has nothing to do with YOU living in fear.

2. During World War II there was rationing of gas, tires, sugar and many other essentials. There had to be a total blackout each evening and there was an enforcement warden that drove around to make sure it was being done. And it lasted for four-plus years, not for a few weeks.

3. If we want our children to have in-school learning and to enjoy their sports, their homecomings, their proms, their graduations, etc., then we wear a mask for them. It is what parents and grandparents do for their children and grandchildren. It is what we do for our co-workers and our parents.