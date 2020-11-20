Letter: Mask mandate came too late

I trust Governor Burgum only to do what is politically expedient. He resisted health care advice from national experts with the Trump administration until Covid rates in ND were so bad we made national headlines. Dr Birx, the nominal head of President Trump’s Covid task force, remarked that ND had the worst mask wearing compliance in the country when she visited Bismarck. Hardly a praise-worthy distinction.

Now we have an aggressive mask mandate. I hope it works, but the adage about closing the barn door comes to mind. His excuse was it was up to each individual to do the “right” thing. Another justification was masks were “recommended in the strongest terms possible.” Both are lame excuses for doing nothing. A lot of citizens are doing the “right thing,” but too many do not care about the welfare of fellow citizens. I have lost track of the number of folks I see on the rare occasion I venture out not wearing a mask and flaunting it. Perhaps they should explain their attitude to fellow citizens who have experienced a bout of Covid or tragically lost a family member or friend. Burgum should join in the explanation.