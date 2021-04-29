Letter: Mask mandate ban risks public health

To my fellow "rational" North Dakotans. As a teacher in one of ND smaller districts I could not be prouder of the job our administrators, teachers, school board, staff, parents, and students have done on following our required mask mandate. This, along with sanitizing, and social distancing, we have only had to go to distance learning for a short time. We have been in the classroom since. That means our students K-12 have been able to benefit from an in school experience. Just before Easter I took time out of the first trip to see my son and daughter-in-law in about 10 months due to COVID, to stop and testify against House Bill 1323. It did not pass in committee, but yes our crazy Trumpian Republican Senate just overrode our governor's veto. Senator Oley Larsen of Minot is just plain wrong. With a vocational major he is not qualified to understand public health nor espouse on public rights, even though he feeble attempts. My suggestion as a teacher with life credentials to Oley, stick to automotive. To Senators who reversed themselves, Wardner and Burckhard, shame on you. To those of you who feel your rights have been tramped on, you are wrong. Public health outweighs the silly wants and gratification you may have or need. No place in the constitution does it say government does not have the right to protect public health! I suggest you read Jacobson v Massachusetts 1905. The bottom line is simple, you can not yell fire in a theater. Not a protected by First Amendment. You do not have the right to put the public health in general at risk to satisfy your own selfish wants and false pride. We need to "refer" this crazy law. Attorneys step up and help. I am 72, and care!