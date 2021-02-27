Letter: Mask bill interferes with people's rights

Government interference with your rights.

The North Dakota Legislature is questioning "the government's role in mandating masks." The bill (House Bill 1323) "prohibits making face masks, etc., a condition for entry for education, employment, or services." Talk about government telling us how to run our businesses! That means the hospitals, other medical facilities, hair beauty salons, OR your private business could NOT require masks, based on the Tribune article 2/23/21.

Talk about government controlling us, and not following the science! You cannot clean this bill up, by exempting some. It is the right of the people, to run their business, regarding masks, as they see fit.

Do not pass House Bill 1323, in the Senate.

Marlan Haakenson, Bismarck

