Letter: Mask assertions are continuing to evolve

We are fortunate to still live in a non-radical Democrat run state. Otherwise, accusing Governor Burgum of mass murder for not making masks mandatory could be labeled as sedition. As it is, such assertions are highly questionable and concerning. We began the pandemic with Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and WHO telling us masks had little benefit against such a virus. Then mask wearing became “encouraged.” Now President Biden tells us they are mandatory. Yet, the science on mask wearing is not settled. It is evolving. Several studies find it to be marginal protection, at best. (Hong Kong University, Danish Ministry of Health, South Korean study). Even our CDC had that posted on its website at one time. If masks were the easy solution to saving 658 lives, explain why SD with no mask mandate, no lockdowns, less testing, and about the same population demographics has the same rate of death from Covid (.185 vs .184), as ND and is significantly better than California, New York, and New Jersey. (Although it appears almost every death in those states is from Covid to maximize government payments). Sorry, Governor Burgum is not a mass murderer and masks are not the absolute/only answer. I will wear a mask in public because of the “maybe it will help others” factor, until I receive the vaccine. In the meantime, please stop with assertions/conclusions that are not possible to prove nor support and not worthy of a health professional.