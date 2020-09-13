Letter: Martin sought to improve health care system in ND

This is in response to the Sept. 4 Tribune editorial, Democrats to blame for bungled ballot. I am Travisia’s Martins fiancé so am very familiar with this issue. First of all both the District Court and the ND Supreme Court did not dispute that Travisia Martin resided in North Dakota for more than 5 years as required by North Dakota State law. Furthermore the Executive Director of the NPL contacted the Secretary of State's office prior to Travisia entering the campaign regarding her eligibility and was told that her residency would not be a problem. The issue was that Ms. Martin voted in Nevada in 2016. At the time she owned rental property in Las Vegas and admittingly legally voted when she was visiting her parents there in 2016. The petition to the secretary of state to be on the ballot for ND Insurance commissioner simply asked, Have you resided in ND for 5 years. Travisia Martin answered that question honestly. Unfortunately, the conservative ND courts ruled in favor of the GOP based on a technicality of her voting in Nevada. It is obvious that Jon Godfread, our present insurance commissioner, will do what he can to eliminate all competition as he seeks to undo healthcare gains like Medicaid expansion by supporting a reckless lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act as well as eliminate competition between insurance companies that would reduce insurance premiums. One has to wonder what he is afraid of. Maybe it is the fact that he has done nothing for the people of North Dakota. If he is truly representing the citizens of ND he would not have to be afraid of losing the election.