Letter: Marquardt has had his chance

In elections, incumbents have the advantage of name recognition, but they cannot hide from their voting record. With that in mind, I am asking voters not to reelect incumbent Bismarck city commissioner Marquardt. He has had his chance and has failed. I have tuned in to many televised city commission meetings and, too often, I have winced when Marquart speaks up. His utterings often descend to discombobulated prattle. To put it gently, the man is "in over his head."