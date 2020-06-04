Letter: Marquardt has had his chance

Letter: Marquardt has had his chance

In elections, incumbents have the advantage of name recognition, but they cannot hide from their voting record. With that in mind, I am asking voters not to reelect incumbent Bismarck city commissioner Marquardt. He has had his chance and has failed. I have tuned in to many televised city commission meetings and, too often, I have winced when Marquart speaks up. His utterings often descend to discombobulated prattle. To put it gently, the man is "in over his head."

His voting record reveals:

  1. A year ago Marquardt supported the awful decision to massively increase water rates on the homeowners of Bismarck. He deemed it reasonable to increase rates by 84% in my case.
  2. A short while ago Marquardt's vote allowed a moneyed and wily developer to open a business after this individual brazenly "thumbed his nose" at the city commission and State Historical Society by refusing to follow mandated guidelines for remodeling a designated historical building.
  3. A personal friend and manager of a prominent Bismarck business described Marquardt as being "in the hip pocket" of another wealthy Bismarck investor/developer. I have nothing against this investor, but would simply like to point out that he has a huge financial interest in development outside of the downtown area. The "hip pocket" reference makes sense when you consider Marquardt's consistent opposition to development/progress in the downtown area. He vigorously opposed reducing main street to three lanes. He opposed the removal of one-way streets in Chancellor Square. He is against nearly every TIF or Renaissance Zone application.

For weeks on end we have been inundated with Marquardt's daily newspaper and continually-repeating radio ads in an obviously expensive campaign. Who do you suppose are these "Friends of Steve Marquardt" financing this campaign?

Terry Stavn, Bismarck

