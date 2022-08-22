Letter: Marijuana should be debated by Legislature

Ellie Shockley trumpets a “New Approach” to legalizing recreational marijuana, but it’s the same old broken record that has been played before. She suffers from the illusion this recreational marijuana initiated measure will “be thoroughly debated and well understood by the voters” since it is the only initiated measure on the ballot in November. Nothing could be further from the truth. The average voter is unlikely to read the measure as it creates a new Chapter 19-24.2 to our North Dakota Century Code consisting of 34 sections with 9,700 words spread over 20 single spaced pages. This complicated initiated measure will not lead to a thorough debate, and it is doubtful it will be “well understood by the voters.” Perhaps some of the 25 sponsors do not understand all 34 sections, and perhaps they have not read all 9,700 words.

What the sponsors of this marijuana measure clearly want is for the voters to simply be tired of having marijuana pushed on them again in the hope the voters will ignore all the words and simply say Yes to recreational marijuana. This measure does not address marijuana addiction or treatment, and surely that will be a bigger problem if this flawed measure is enacted by the “well understood voters.” If the sponsors really want a thorough debate on recreational marijuana this is not the way to have such a debate. Rather the debate should take place in the Legislature where all issues can be thoroughly debated. Clearly the sponsors do not want such a debate as they no doubt understand it is extremely unlikely the voters will read and understand all 9,700 words. Voters depend on their legislators to thoroughly study such a complicated measure. This will happen if it is properly brought to our Legislature. This initiated measure promoting recreational marijuana needs to be defeated. It is not a good way to make law!