Letter: Many readers like holding newspaper

Yep, I join those who are disappointed with the Tribune changes. I used to enjoy two daily crosswords that I could actually finish. Now, I am lucky to get half of the LA crossword done. No bridge column, no good comics. Yes, I’ve tried. I did read them all week, just don’t like them as well as the old ones. Doonesbury I especially could do without. I read comics to get away from politics, which seems to be their theme.
On the plus side – I do like the debate columns in the op-ed section, and thanks that we still get the weekly TV guide. Everyone in Bismarck Tribune territory isn’t super techie. Many of us are just regular humans who enjoy holding a newspaper each day.
Geno Sloan, Mott