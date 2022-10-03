Letter: Many readers like holding newspaper

Yep, I join those who are disappointed with the Tribune changes. I used to enjoy two daily crosswords that I could actually finish. Now, I am lucky to get half of the LA crossword done. No bridge column, no good comics. Yes, I’ve tried. I did read them all week, just don’t like them as well as the old ones. Doonesbury I especially could do without. I read comics to get away from politics, which seems to be their theme.