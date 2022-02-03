Letter: Many faiths support gender inclusion

We are writing on behalf of Unitarian Universalist congregations in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks to express our support and gratitude for the University of North Dakota’s recent public efforts toward gender inclusion.

As a state-supported institution, the university’s mission includes serving all persons regardless of ethnicity, race, faith, political party, or gender identity. We respect that some individuals feel that nonbinary gender identity may be in conflict with their beliefs. We are disappointed that work on the university’s proposed gender inclusion policy has stopped. We believe it is critical to focus on the compassion and dignity of everyone to ensure that the university welcomes persons of all identities – including nonbinary – to participate fully in campus life.

We, as Unitarian Universalists, as well as many other North Dakotans believe in the inherent worth and dignity of every human being. Our faith has publicly called for transgender-affirming actions for over three decades. Trans, nonbinary, and intersex people are a cherished part of Unitarian Universalism. We support inclusive policies that remove barriers and welcome gender neutral approaches in policy.

In our congregations, we do our best to use a transgender person’s preferred pronouns and have our facilities align with a person’s gender identity. Likewise, we are hopeful that North Dakota will be a place that everyone can be safe and thrive.

You will hear from many people of faith on this issue. Please remember that religion is not monolithic. Many of our friends in other faith traditions agree with us about inclusivity and dignity of transgender people. America has and will continue to strive to do better for its people.

Liz Anderson, president, board of trustees, Bismarck-Mandan Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Church

Lisa Falk, for the board of directors, Unitarian Universalist Church of Fargo-Moorhead

David Whitcomb, president of the fellowship, Grand Forks Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

