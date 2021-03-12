Letter: Mandan school bond should be supported

Even though the costs to each of us taxpayers is high, we need to proceed and pass the upcoming bond issue for the new High School and Lakewood Elementary school in Mandan. Deferring this is only going to cost us more down the road and the benefit of the new schools versus patching the existing schools is documented. If there is a negative to this whole topic is that we may have waited a bit too long already.

I do my due diligence as a taxpayer on all government matters involving this much cost. I encourage you to all do the same. To do so, one resource is that there will be two public informational meetings held regarding information on this bond issue and the two new schools. The first of these is March 24, the second is on April 5, both at 7 p.m. at the current Mandan Senior High school.

It's important that you all be involved, you each have a substantial amount of expense involved in this bond issue. So come and ask questions, now is the time, not later. Learn, as I have, about the value of the added property tax money you will be spending as a result of this bond issue.