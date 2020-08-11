Letter: Mandan more than pound foolish

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Mandan (City) fought Lonesome Dove’s mural and $76,986.39 in legal fees were spent on behalf of the City but yet the mural stayed. Then, the City applied for an AARP grant to “help” Mandan “become more livable for people of all ages” but the City wanted a mural instead of benches, garbage bins along main sidewalks in residential areas, making repairs to unusable sidewalks or hire extra help to deal with problems in Mandan

The City was sued to get a copy of the police report the victim should have received under Marsy’s Law. The victim requested a $1,000 fine, costs and damages to offset what it cost to file a lawsuit and help pay medical expenses and veterinarian bills for a dog’s surgery after an attack by a vicious dog in Mandan having no tags and no rabies vaccination. Rather than settle, over $1,600 was spent in legal fees on behalf of the City just to answer the lawsuit. So far, at least $31,798.55 in legal fees have been spent on behalf of the City when the City could have offered $1,200 to settle.