Letter: Mandan government manipulating voters

Mandan governments have mastered the art of manipulation. The School District is using the pandemic to hold a vote, and during April, on an $84 million expenditure proposal. The School District previously manipulated voters over the old Junior High and asbestos by saying it was not usable much longer, while selling that property for $1,000 in violation of state law when it was worth over $500,000 and is now an apartment complex. It is deja vu all over again with the School District using more excuses instead of valid reasons.
This is after the School District and the Park District manipulated residents into voting for the Sports Complex, sacrificing the fire station in northwest Mandan and other projects residents wanted, while making School District projects Park District projects because less votes would be needed and sales tax revenue could be used by the Park District that state law prohibited the School District from using to pay off anticipated debts. This also kept such debts off the books for the School District so it could pull the stunts it is pulling now.
Plus, the School District is only offering an all or nothing option rather than to allow voting separately for a new High School and an additional Elementary School. If a new High School is that important, why not offer a voting option and why not build it on some of the 47 acres near the Middle School the Park District has been ignoring since 2012, as that Park District acreage is only used to graze cattle on instead of allowing residents to use it. This would put two schools closer together, reduce busing miles and have both closer to the Sports Complex.