Letter: Mandan government manipulating voters

Mandan governments have mastered the art of manipulation. The School District is using the pandemic to hold a vote, and during April, on an $84 million expenditure proposal. The School District previously manipulated voters over the old Junior High and asbestos by saying it was not usable much longer, while selling that property for $1,000 in violation of state law when it was worth over $500,000 and is now an apartment complex. It is deja vu all over again with the School District using more excuses instead of valid reasons.

This is after the School District and the Park District manipulated residents into voting for the Sports Complex, sacrificing the fire station in northwest Mandan and other projects residents wanted, while making School District projects Park District projects because less votes would be needed and sales tax revenue could be used by the Park District that state law prohibited the School District from using to pay off anticipated debts. This also kept such debts off the books for the School District so it could pull the stunts it is pulling now.