Letter: Make voting easier than buying a gun

Have you heard of the phrases “to win by hook or crook” or “to win by any means necessary?” This appears to be occurring with the current election process in America.

The Republican Party has preached that the presidential election was lost because of voter fraud. This has been well documented as unsubstantiated. As a result of this unsubstantiated claim, 43 Republican states, North Dakota included, have passed more than 250 new laws resulting in increased voter suppression and voter restriction.

I hypothesize that these actions are not the result of Republicans fearing voter fraud. I believe these actions are the result of the Republican Party fearing election losses due to changing demographics.

It has been well documented that more whites than non-whites vote Republican. Conversely, more non-whites than whites vote Democrat.