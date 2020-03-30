Letter: Make licensure reciprocity permanent

Gov. Burgum has issued a series of declarations in response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic spreading through our communities. Among them is the executive order signed on March 19 to suspend state licensure requirements for health care workers who are licensed and in good standing in another state. Effectively, it grants temporary national licensure reciprocity for health care workers.

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has the potential to overwhelm our health care system, prompting calls to “flatten the curve.” In just the last week (March 20-27), North Dakota jumped from 26 cases (20 in Burleigh-Morton) to 65 positive cases (35 in Burleigh-Morton).

Gov. Burgum’s declaration was justified out of a concern that North Dakota may not have enough health care workers to meet the demands of widespread infection.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A similarly justified executive order was signed by Gov. Burgum on March 20 to expand the licensure requirement suspension and make broader allowances for telehealth in the state.

These executive orders are well-intentioned and will hopefully be effective at broadening access to health care during the pandemic, but don’t we need access to health care even when we aren’t in a time of declared emergency?