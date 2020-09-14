Letter: Mail-in voting should not be disparaged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to speak to the issue our President has brought up with regard to the issue of voting by mail. I understand his concern about widespread mailing of ballots with request, though some states have passed laws allowing it.

However -- I took care of an elderly parent for several years who was unable to physically get to a polling place to vote. Also I worked for more than two decades with people with disabilities whose only assess to voting was by mail. Also of even greater importance is the fact that our military personnel stationed overseas vote by mail. Add to that the fact that many elderly people who for reasons of age or health also have to use mail-in ballots to vote.

Beyond all that -- secretaries of states nationwide and local county poll captains have vigorously come out to defend the integrity of mail-in voting. Forgive me but this President has not run for any office prior to 2016 -- he has never to the best of my knowledge ever been involved at the precinct level or any level with regard to mail in voting. So he is casting dispersions on a system that has existed at least since the civil war! Voting is necessary to our democracy and it should not be disparaged!

To say nothing of the fact that we are in the worse pandemic of a century. To be frank, he should stop this --it's an affront to our democracy and our rights as citizens.

Pat Crotty, Bismarck

