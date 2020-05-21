Letter: Magrum's legislative efforts have benefited veterans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to publicly thank District 28 Rep. Jeffrey Magrum for his support of North Dakota veterans. During the 2017-2019 legislative interim Rep. Magrum took the time to attend many meetings of the North Dakota Veteran Leaders. He participated in the discussions and educated himself on the current needs and priorities concerning North Dakota’s veterans.

Rep. Magrum took special interests in service to veterans, veteran transportation to medical appointments and homeless or at-risk veterans. During the 66th legislative session in 2019 Rep. Magrum developed and sponsored four legislative bills to address these important veteran issues. His efforts resulted in the successful passage of legislation which addressed these issues and provided much needed funding for transportation and veteran stand downs.

Rep. Magrum’s legislative efforts have greatly improved the services to our most vulnerable veterans and are a credit to his character. On behalf of myself and the veterans he has positively affected I offer my sincere appreciation.

Lonnie Wangen, Fargo

