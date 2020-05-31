Letter: Magrum votes against wasteful spending

I am writing to support Jeff Magrum in District 28. I farm at Kintyre and always have been able to express my views positive or negative on issues and he always contacts me immediately. Jeff was elected by a 2 to 1 margin at the District 28 primary convention and should be supported by the other elected candidates.
I am a big supporter of lowering property taxes and Jeff will do that by voting against wasteful spending. You can't lower taxes until spending is cut. Legislators will tell you they have lowered taxes by having the state pay part of your property taxes, but with increased spending and increased valuation the taxes do not go down.
The last Legislature passed a record $14.7 billion spending budget, including $4.8 billion in general spending. With a population of 750,000 people that amounts to $19,600 for every man, woman and child in North Dakota.
One example of a vote against wasteful spending was his no vote against spending $50 million for building the Theodore Roosevelt Library in Medora where there is tourism only three to four months a year. I hope the next Legislature will rescind this project.
Governor Burgum is opposing any conservative candidate who opposes his agenda of big spending projects, especially for the bigger cities. I am told his holding company owns more than 6% of downtown Fargo.
Even with all the spending, are the communities in District 28 growing in population, adding new businesses and services and are the schools growing. In most cases NO.
I don't always agree with Jeff, but I know he will Represent all of District 28:
- Vote to reduce taxes and spending
- Stand up to the governor
- Support second amendment rights
- Support Right to Life
- Support counties, public and private schools
- Cut unnecessary regulations
Dale Johnson, Mandan
