Letter: Magrum votes against wasteful spending

I am writing to support Jeff Magrum in District 28. I farm at Kintyre and always have been able to express my views positive or negative on issues and he always contacts me immediately. Jeff was elected by a 2 to 1 margin at the District 28 primary convention and should be supported by the other elected candidates.

I am a big supporter of lowering property taxes and Jeff will do that by voting against wasteful spending. You can't lower taxes until spending is cut. Legislators will tell you they have lowered taxes by having the state pay part of your property taxes, but with increased spending and increased valuation the taxes do not go down.

The last Legislature passed a record $14.7 billion spending budget, including $4.8 billion in general spending. With a population of 750,000 people that amounts to $19,600 for every man, woman and child in North Dakota.

One example of a vote against wasteful spending was his no vote against spending $50 million for building the Theodore Roosevelt Library in Medora where there is tourism only three to four months a year. I hope the next Legislature will rescind this project.