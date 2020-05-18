Letter: Magrum has been strong leader for District 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a local rancher, former U.S. Marshal, and resident of Burleigh County for over 20 years, I would urge the voters of District 28 to reelect Representative Jeff Magrum to the state house.

On Feb. 9, many citizens from all areas of District 28 took time from their busy lives to travel to Wishek to attend the Republican endorsing convention. I was also at this convention. As delegates, we listened to the candidates speak about how they could serve our district in the state legislature. On the first ballot, Jeff received almost twice as many votes as the next candidate -- safely securing the nomination. The delegates overwhelmingly endorsed Jeff Magrum.

The voters of District 28 are now being bombarded with a political smear campaign through radio, TV, mailings, and yard signs promoting an unendorsed group. This campaign misrepresents the vote at the February convention, as the delegates certainly did not endorse this group to represent District 28. The voters of District 28 deserve better than a smear campaign based on deception. Backroom dealings, misrepresentations, and political favors should not determine who represents us in the state legislature. It is our choice as voters, not theirs as politicians.