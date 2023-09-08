I’m confused what voting machines are “We” complaining about? The only machines I’m familiar with is the machine to assist the disabled, the tabulator at voting sites that you insert your paper ballot to be counted and the machine used to count mailed-in ballots are there others? I consider those named adequate as the voter marked ballot is retained and if there are different systems they should be removed from inventory. The comment about paper ballots that must be hand counted makes me nervous. I figure making that statement gets me thinking one has never been in the trenches processing ballots during our voting days! I’m for making voting as easy as pie and voting restrictions are not my idea of easy. Mailed ballots from the services and North Dakota citizens living out of state at election time are all variable that need simplicity and minimal restriction.