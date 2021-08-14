Letter: Loving ourselves, others key to living at peace

Mankind has always had the ability to live at peace. There are a few things that have gotten in the way.

We could have lived with an appreciation for our neighbors, but it was more important to prove we are superior to our neighbors so we threw away the goodwill and made life a competition with no good outcome. The ability to have more or be more than others will never come close to being as rewarding as having those who know you love you and admire you.

We could have lived within the means provided by the areas we lived in, but it was more important to prove that we were more “loving parents” by having numbers of children that couldn't be fed with what our lands could supply. Loving parents want what is best for their children and that doesn't mean forcing them to starve, starve others, or go to war to take whatever it is they need to have to survive.

We could have learned to appreciate our looks, abilities and other distinctions, but we allowed others to determine that they were the "gifted class" and learned to despise what makes us unique. What truly gifted person would need to lower the status of others?