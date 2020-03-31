Letter: Love your neighbor

Only two months ago we were viewing reports linking China’s open livestock markets to creating conditions allowing Covid 19 transmission to humans. Politically some citizens started screaming about closing the borders to avoid transmission (social distancing); others were screaming that economically we could not afford to do that. They both made sense right. Health and economy are both important. We all applauded one side or the other or did not care enough to weigh in (myself included).

Hindsight being 20/20 it’s apparent which decision would have protected both our health and economy. Yesterday over 44,000 cases of Covid 19 were diagnosed in the United States of America, with 544 deaths. Thousands of citizens are suddenly unemployed; the Stock Markets have all tanked; Federal Reserve Board actions have little effect; and Congress and the president are scrambling to put their spin on approving a $2 trillion stimulus bill. I’m fairly certain, if anyone would have predicted this while we were observing “those Chinese” two months ago, nobody would have listened.

Not complaining, but I’ve been forced to agree with difficult decisions, temporarily forgoing some rights as a U.S. citizen, trying to practice social distancing. Conversely public beaches are still open. It’s guaranteed that we will all disagree on some of our neighbors' actions within the next few months.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}