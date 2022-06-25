Letter: Love thy neighbor

A lady recently asked where we had gone so wrong that allowed the violence we are experiencing. The answer to such a broad range of behavior is very narrow. We were given one directive so that we could live in peace and we refused to believe in the directive and, by doing so, the One who issued the directive. “Love thy neighbor,” is about as simple as one can get. When it is practiced, there is as much chance that we will be loved back as can be expected.

What is really sad about this lack of faith is the reason that we decided to refuse the directive. We decided that we should have the privilege of being “special.” We decided that we were better than others so we should be allowed to take advantage of those others. “We are number one,” really is a sick statement. Not only does is demean our neighbors; it tells the world that we are both vain and insecure in the same statement. Vain in that it admits that we don't believe in a higher power. Insecure in that superior people really never need to tell others they are superior (everyone just knows).

We will not always be loved back, but at least WE will never be the reason that such a simple directive wasn't followed. We will never be the ones who destroyed the peace that would allow us to spend all of our time and resources making life the object of respect that it should be. Only when we commit to the faith that our higher power will save us, no matter what happens to us, will we ever have those resources available. “Love thy neighbor” will not solve all our problems. It will only insure that we are not the problem.

Eric Thompson, Bismarck

