Maybe I’m having a climate mental health issue with the Summit Carbon CO2 pipeline? Although geologic sequestration has been used in the U.S. and countries like Iceland, Spain, and Italy for CO2, it is a relatively new process of gas storage. It does come with safety and environmental issues that require more research (reference Covid vaccines emergency used).

Some questions to be addressed before this becomes a done deal. (1) while fracking is established and uses CO2, will our shale/rock formations hold CO2 underground for long periods? (2) are our shale formations subject to seismic tremors from CO2 gas buildup? (3) will underground drinking water be safe from leakage? (4) while the PHMSA sets construction standards for pipelines, CO2 is exempt. I believe safety and construction standards fall to the ND Industrial Commission. Is the Commission subject to donor pressure from vested parties like Summit Carbon, Tharldson Enterprises, and Continental Oil when setting construction and inspection regulations? (5) in concentration CO2 is fatal to humans and animals. The current route brings the pipeline close to development areas and north of Bismarck with a prevailing north wind. Is that safe? Is that the best option for a route? (reference East Palatine, Ohio, and how hazardous material movement was handled by rail). Warning signs?

Lots of questions need to be researched and answered. Is the research presented by Summit Carbon reliable. Is this another Pfizer? Always follow the money! A few individuals stand to make millions through government subsidies for a mechanical carbon capture process that is still not proven. Maybe planting a few million trees would be safer, more effective, and better for us all than a CO2 underground injected boondoggle? At least, let’s do it safely and with the most positive impact to the people of North Dakota.

Gary P. Miller, Bismarck